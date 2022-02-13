Texas high school coach recovering after he was beaten by middle schoolers

A Texas high school coach is recovering after getting jumped by a group of middle schoolers after school.



A disturbing video of the attack that happened Thursday was shared with FOX 26 Houston. It shows students chase down the coach at Langham Creek High School, part of the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, before students punch the coach, and he falls to the ground.

TEXAS WOMAN ALLEGEDLY BUSTED AT US-MEXICO BORDER WITH 44 RIFLES, DISASSEMBLED MACHINE GUN IN TRAMPOLINE BOX



"I heard there were kids doing donuts and stuff, causing a ruckus with their dirt bikes," student Logan Wisniewski said. "The coach wasn’t happy with it. He asked them politely to stop doing that. The kids weren’t having that, so they decided to jump him."

The video of the attack was the talk of the high school Friday, after many students had seen it.

TEXAS WOMAN CHARGED IN GANG MACHETE DEATH ON RUN AFTER SKIPPING BAIL, DA SAYS



There was reportedly a school shooting threat posted on social media after the coach was attacked.



A district spokesperson couldn't say how the coach is doing, but people familiar with the incident say he's recovering.

"I was shocked," student Xavier Houston said. "I kind of didn’t want to go to school today. I was really trying to see if I could go home."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



A letter sent home to Langham Creek High School parents Friday from principal Jose Martinez reads:

"Our administrative team is aware of a video circulating that involves several Aragon Middle School students in an incident at Langham Creek High on Thursday, February 10th. We worked collaboratively with the Aragon administration and the CFISD police department to complete a thorough investigation, and the juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, please refrain from engaging in discussions surrounding the incident with students and community members. The incident that took place is extremely unacceptable and will be disciplined according to the CFISD Student Code of Conduct.



"Our team is also aware of social media posts today with threats to our campus. The CFPD police department is investigating, and we have implemented additional security measures. Remind your students that any information regarding school safety should be shared with administrators immediately. We continue to work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me."