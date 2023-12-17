Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas City issues shelter-in-place order due to ‘chemical release’ at refinery

Texas City officials say situation occurred at Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A shelter-in-place order was issued in Texas City, Texas, on Sunday morning after a chemical was released at a refinery, city officials said.

The city shared an alert about the situation at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery on its social media just after 9 a.m. local time.

Officials described the event as a "chemical release" but did not provide further details. 

Residents south of the refinery were asked to stay inside with all doors and windows closed, and to turn off heat and air conditioning units until further notice.

shelter-in-place map of Texas City

Officials said a shelter-in-place order was in effect for residents south of the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City. (City of Texas City)

"There are no residential areas affected, and no air monitoring readings that indicate danger to life or health," officials wrote on X.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area. Officials said several intersections are barricaded and traffic will not be allowed through.

Officials told KTRK-TV that sulfur dioxide was released but did not elaborate.

Emergency officials were at the scene and closely monitoring the situation, city officials said.

Texas City is located in Galveston County along the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay.