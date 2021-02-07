Expand / Collapse search
Texas church shooting leaves two injured including child, hunt for suspect underway

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the incident was not a random shooting and that police are following leads that will hopefully allow the case to be closed sooner rather than later.

By Lucas Manfredi
Police are investigating a shooting incident on the east side of San Antonio, Texas Sunday afternoon which has left one man in critical condition and a 6-year-old boy injured.

Investigators were called out to the scene at the 4400 block of Lord Road near Martin Luther King Drive and WW White Rd a little after 3:00 p.m.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters during a news conference that a 24/25 year-old man was on his way to an event at Greater Faith Institution Church with his girlfriend and their 6 year-old boy when the incident took place. 

Photo courtesy of SBG San Antonio

A male suspect was waiting under a tree when the trio's vehicle pulled into the parking lot. He then proceeded to rush over to the vehicle and began opening fire.

McManus said that the man and the boy were shot in the crossfire. The man is in critical condition while the young boy sustained a gunshot wound in the shoulder and is expected to survive. The girlfriend was not hit in the gunfire. 

Witnesses saw the shooter running through the neighborhood with no shoes on following the attack.

McManus said that the incident was not a random shooting, noting that target of the attack was the 24/25-year old man. 

"All of the violence in throughtout the city is stepping over the line, but when you do it at a church event, that's pretty much unheard of and we are going to stop at nothing to capture this individual," McManus added. "This is uncalled for insanity that someone would be brazen enough to do this, on a Sunday afternoon, at a church event."

The department is currently following leads which McManus said will hopefully allow police to close the case sooner rather than later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

