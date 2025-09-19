Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Antifa agitators disrupt Boston Charlie Kirk vigil; 2 arrested

Police in Boston charge suspects with disorderly conduct and suspicion of assault after confrontation with memorial attendees

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Nationwide vigils honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk Video

Nationwide vigils honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Mourners gathered across the nation to pay tribute to the slain 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA. (Credit: Obtained by Fox News Digital/Daphne Camacho/Pablo Del Castillo Lozada)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Antifa agitators were arrested Thursday night during a vigil to remember slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

People gathered in Boston Common and lit candles to honor Kirk, who was shot and killed last week on a Utah college campus.

A group of protesters was separated from the vigil by barriers. Police officers were present on the ground and atop the statehouse, Boston.com reports.

President Donald Trump said this week that he would designate the radical left-wing group Antifa a "terrorist organization."

TRUMP DEFENDS LABELING ANTIFA A 'TERRORIST ORGANIZATION' AS HE TARGETS LEFT-WING EXTREMISM

A mourner at a Charlie Kirk vigil in Boston

People hold candles and pray at a vigil in Boston for Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Lauren Owens Lambert     )

Joseph Antuan Castro Del Rio, 38, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges. 

An underage male was also arrested on suspicion of assault and battery. He had a knife at the time of his arrest and will also be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Del Rio was using a microphone and amplification device — in violation of a city ordinance — to shout down those at the vigil and was asked to leave multiple times, according to a police report provided to Fox News Digital.

FLORIDA WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING 73-YEAR-OLD DURING CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL

Two protesters at a Charlie Kirk vigil in Boston

Counter-protesters confronted people attending a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boston.  (Reuters/Lauren Owens Lambert     )

He plugged in the device again and began shouting at the attendees of the vigil, police said. When confronted by officers, he began calling them names such as "Nazis," "fascists" and "White supremacists," the police report said. He continued to ignore commands and was placed under arrest, police said.

The underage suspect was allegedly seen shouting obscenities at the vigil crowd and was escorted out of the area.

While leaving, he punched someone wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on the arm, police said.

Antifa protesters in Boston at a Charlie Kirk vigil.

Counter-protesters rally at a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boston. Two were arrested Thursday during a vigil for the conservative activist.  (Reuters/Lauren Owens Lambert     )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While searching him, authorities found a hunting knife, according to the police report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue