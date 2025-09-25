Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas man charged with terroristic threat against Charlie Kirk vigil

Xaelyn Dunbar charged with making a terroristic threat over Facebook posts targeting a Charlie Kirk memorial that drew 1,000 people

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Pastors across US report rise in church attendance after Charlie Kirks death Video

Pastors across US report rise in church attendance after Charlie Kirks death

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs on the religious revival among young Americans in the wake of Charlie Kirks assassination on a Utah college campus.

A man has been arrested after authorities said he made social media threats just hours before students and community members gathered for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk at the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to reports. 

Xaelyn Dunbar, 19, has been charged with making a terroristic threat by intentionally and knowingly threatening to commit violence. He allegedly suggested in a Sept. 15 Facebook comment that he planned to use his truck to disrupt the vigil, which drew roughly 1,000 people later that evening, the San Antonio Express News reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The threats surfaced on the Facebook page of the San Antonio Young Republicans, which was promoting the campus vigil for Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder who was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Split image of Charlie Kirk next to booking photo of Xaelyn Dunbar from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlie Kirk, left, and Xaelyn Dunbar, right. Dunbar was arrested after allegedly making online threats toward a Kirk vigil at the University of Texas at San Antonio. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

"This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see. Ima make this a movie … me and my truck," Dunbar allegedly wrote, per the affidavit cited by the San Antonio Express News. 

When another user questioned him, he replied: "You’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a Ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means."

The comments were flagged by the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, an interagency intelligence hub run by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), and were relayed to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Police Department. 

People hold candles and sing during a memorial for Charlie Kirk

People hold candles and sing during a memorial and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.. Vigils were held all across the country for Kirk. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

A UTSA captain alerted the SAPD, which sent its officers, along with Universal City police, to Dunbar’s Sagebrush Apartments on the northeast side of the city that evening.

Dunbar admitted to posting the Facebook comments and acknowledged they could be seen as threatening, but he insisted he was "being dumb" and "clowning around," according to the affidavit. 

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

He allegedly told officers, "Even if I’m 19 years old, that doesn’t mean I won’t still act like a kid." 

Asked if the threats were worth criminal charges, he replied, "If that’s what it takes, I did what I did, and I can take the consequences," according to the affidavit.

He remains held in the Bexar County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
