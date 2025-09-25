Texas man charged with terroristic threat against Charlie Kirk vigil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested after authorities said he made social media threats just hours before students and community members gathered for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk at the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to reports.

Xaelyn Dunbar, 19, has been charged with making a terroristic threat by intentionally and knowingly threatening to commit violence. He allegedly suggested in a Sept. 15 Facebook comment that he planned to use his truck to disrupt the vigil, which drew roughly 1,000 people later that evening, the San Antonio Express News reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The threats surfaced on the Facebook page of the San Antonio Young Republicans, which was promoting the campus vigil for Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder who was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see. Ima make this a movie … me and my truck," Dunbar allegedly wrote, per the affidavit cited by the San Antonio Express News.

When another user questioned him, he replied: "You’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a Ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means."

The comments were flagged by the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, an interagency intelligence hub run by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), and were relayed to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Police Department.

A UTSA captain alerted the SAPD, which sent its officers, along with Universal City police, to Dunbar’s Sagebrush Apartments on the northeast side of the city that evening.

Dunbar admitted to posting the Facebook comments and acknowledged they could be seen as threatening, but he insisted he was "being dumb" and "clowning around," according to the affidavit.

He allegedly told officers, "Even if I’m 19 years old, that doesn’t mean I won’t still act like a kid."

Asked if the threats were worth criminal charges, he replied, "If that’s what it takes, I did what I did, and I can take the consequences," according to the affidavit.

He remains held in the Bexar County Jail on a $40,000 bond.