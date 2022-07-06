Texas boy drowns at July 4th house party, nearly 8 years after child drowns at same home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old boy drowned at a Texas residence on July 4th, launching a criminal investigation by the La Marque Police Department. The child was taken to Mainland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the house was being rented at the time of the child's drowning.

There is no word of foul play as the investigation is underway.

The incident occurred nearly eight years after a previous child-drowning tragedy. Stephanie Smith, a 4-year-old, drowned at the same home back in 2014. Her mother, Sharina Williams, recalled the incident following Monday's tragedy.

"A boy drowned at Ron's house on the Fourth of July," Williams told Fox 26 Houston. "And as soon as she said that, I said, someone had to lose a child from something I was trying to tell everyone back then. His house is not kid-friendly."

Williams added that the homeowner operated the pool with a broken gate entrance that led to the 10-foot deep end of the pool as well as unsanitary conditions.

"He didn’t think that you had to clean the pool to make in clear [sic], because we couldn’t even see," says Williams.

Sharina Williams filed a negligence lawsuit against the homeowner after her child's death. The jury ruled the death an accident, but Williams hopes there is a deeper look into the recent death of the 6-year-old boy.

The home is owned by the same resident, according to Fox 26.