Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Border Protection officers seize over $50M in meth being smuggled into US

2 separate meth seizures in Brownsville, Texas, led to arrests of American citizen, Mexican national

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Border Protection officers in Texas busted an American citizen attempting to haul $1.5 million in methamphetamine into the U.S. last week, just days after intercepting a Mexican national smuggling 1.2 tons – or $48 million – of the illicit drug, authorities said.

The latest seizure happened on Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville when a 44-year-old woman applied for entry into the U.S., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.

DEPORTED HONDURAN CHILD SEX OFFENDER NABBED IN MICHIGAN AFTER RETURNING TO US ILLEGALLY

The woman, a U.S. citizen from Brownsville, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup. During an inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 24 packages hidden inside the truck. 

The packages contained 76.5 pounds of alleged methamphetamine – an estimated street value of $1,530,874, the agency said.

A U.S. citizen was caught on Thursday with 24 packages containing methamphetamine, pictured left, worth about $1,530,874. Pictured right, are some of the 62 buckets containing methamphetamine worth about $48,898,072 that a Mexican national attempted to smuggle into the U.S. on Oc.t 22, authorities said.

A U.S. citizen was caught on Thursday with 24 packages containing methamphetamine, pictured left, worth about $1,530,874. Pictured right, are some of the 62 buckets containing methamphetamine worth about $48,898,072 that a Mexican national attempted to smuggle into the U.S. on Oc.t 22, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"Our officers used their experience and inspection skills to intercept this significant load of prohibited narcotics, delivering another significant blow to illicit drug trafficking in our area," said Brownsville Port of Entry Director Tater Ortiz.

On Oct. 22, CBP officers busted another driver – a 60-year-old Mexican citizen – transporting a load of methamphetamine hidden inside a 1997 Freightliner truck, the agency said Thursday

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver had applied for entry into the U.S. at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville when CBP officers referred the truck for further examination. 

Inside the truck, officers found 62 buckets containing 2,444 pounds – or 1.2 tons – of methamphetamine, the agency said. The alleged narcotics had an estimated street value of $48,898,072.

In both cases, the drivers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Your Money