Texas Border Patrol agents rescue illegal immigrant who fell into well

An Ecuadorian woman determined to be in the country illegally was rescued after she fell inside a dry well in Texas, according to reports.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Hebbronville Fire Department responded to her 911 call where she said she was unable to walk and unsure of her whereabouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was taken to hospital with a possible broken leg and injuries to her back.

The Ecuadorean Consulate was notified of the incident.

"I am immensely proud of the lifesaving work done by our agents to quickly locate and rescue this severely injured woman. This incident highlights the life threatening dangers that migrants may face while attempting to illegally enter the U.S., and a reminder why it is safer to stay home and not undertake this dangerous journey," said Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.