Texas Border Patrol agents nab convicted sex offenders entering US illegally

Texas Border Patrol agents nabbed two convicted sex offenders Tuesday morning after they illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector encountered a group of migrants around 9:15 a.m. The migrants were walking in the brush hoping to not be seen by Border Patrol, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Agents took the migrants into custody and transported them to the Eagle Pass Processing Facility. Record checks showed that one of the people in the group – a 42-year-old Honduran national named Edis Noe Hernandez-Ruiz – was convicted of sexual battery in Georgia in 2008 and spent five years in prison. He was deported in 2017.

Less than an hour later, Eagle Pass South Station agents came across another group of migrants trying not to be seen after illegally entering the U.S. The agents took the group into custody and transported them to the Eagle Pass Processing Facility.

During processing, agents discovered that a member of the apprehended migrants – 55-year-old Jose Marlon de La O-Mejia, of El Salvador – was also a convicted sex offender. In 2001, De La O-Mejia was arrested in Alaska for sexually abusing a minor and sentenced to years in prison. He was ultimately deported in 2006.

Both subjects, along with the other migrants, were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies. CBP says Hernandez-Ruiz and De La O-Mejia, as convicted felons with prior removals, face up to 20 years in prison.

Their capture came a day after 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on a desolate road in San Antonio. The alleged driver of the truck, 45-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr., is facing one count of alien smuggling resulting in death and faces life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.