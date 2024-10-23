Expand / Collapse search
Texas to begin gathering noncitizen treatment data from hospitals statewide

While all patients will be screened for citizenship, 'any response to such questions will not affect patient care'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Beginning November 1, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will require hospitals in the Lone Star State to disclose information about patients who are noncitizens.

Abbott plans to report findings gathered by Texas public hospitals to the federal government, whose border policies he blames for the $3 billion in uninsured care that is not reimbursed statewide.

Under Executive Order GA-46, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will collect information on illegal immigrants who use Texas public hospitals for both inpatient and emergency care. HHSC will also report healthcare costs due to "reckless" open border policies under the Biden-Harris administration.

TEXAS AG SUES BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN FOR NOT VERIFYING CITIZENSHIP OF 450K 'POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE' VOTERS

GA-46 was first established on August 8, but will officially go into effect on November 1. Public hospitals in Texas have until March 1, 2025 to gather and report the quarter's data to the state of Texas.

"Executive Order 46 will certainly be complied with," said Stephen Love with the DFW Hospital Council to FOX 4 Dallas. "They're working within their own teams, their legal counsel, their people to do the registrations, whether it be in the ER or outpatient on how they were going to capture this information."

Governor Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gov. Abbott's release on Executive Order 46 specifies that while patients must be asked if they are a U.S. citizen, "any response to such questions will not affect patient care."

"[Gov. Abbott] made it clear we still need to treat them if it's an emergency situation. So this is not designed in any way to say that that should influence whether you treat the patient or not," said Love to FOX 4 Dallas.

‘UTTER BETRAYAL’: NEW REPORT REVEALS DHS OFFICIAL USED SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROMOTE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

1 in 6 Texans do not have health insurance, according to the Texas Hospital Association. 

Abbott plans on sending the compiled and reported data straight to the federal government in the hopes of achieving reimbursement.

Eagle Pass hospital entrance

A hospital bed is seen placed outside the entrance of Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center on June 29, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state," said Governor Abbott in an August release. "Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants."

"Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies," added Abbott.

Migrants in line at border wall

Migrants wait in line to be processed by the Border Patrol along the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a May release, under Abbott's Operation Lone Star, over 510,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions have occurred in Texas since the program's inception in 2021.

The most recent estimated number of southwest border apprehensions under the Biden-Harris administration, according to the House Committee on Homeland Security, is around 8.72 million.

The office of Governor Greg Abbott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com