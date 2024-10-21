‘Utter betrayal’: New report reveals DHS official used social media to promote illegal immigration

FIRST ON FOX: An official at the Department of Homeland Security has been promoting illegal immigration into the U.S., using platforms like YouTube and TikTok to provide advice to border crossers, according to a new report by a conservative organization.

Wilson Osorio is listed online as an associate counsel with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s (USCIS) Office of the Chief Counsel. Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS to confirm his employment and for comment on the report.

After Fox reached out, what appeared to be Osorio’s YouTube and TikTok accounts were made private and his LinkedIn profile appeared to have been removed.

The American Accountability Foundation is publishing the report, obtained first by Fox News Digital, which looked at his videos and translated Spanish-speaking content.

"Osorio uses his TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram channels to post video content, mostly of conversations with illegal immigrants, where he asks the individuals to tell those watching how much money they make, how they came to the United States, and how wonderful it is to illegally enter and settle in the U.S.," the report says.

Osorio began posting in July and has posted dozens of videos to YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, the report says. In one video, he purportedly shows an illegal immigrant who now owns a restaurant.

"The American Dream is alive and well. This is the story of a Honduran immigrant who entered the United States illegally ~20 years ago. With hard work and dedication, he is now the owner of an expanding restaurant which brings in over $1 million in sales," his Instagram description said.

Other examples include a video that identified a migrant as earning $1,000 a week selling fruit. In another video, an illegal immigrant is asked if he has any advice or tips for others who want to cross illegally into the U.S. The man responds by warning about the dangers, including smugglers and the heat of the desert.

"In 3 years my daughters and I already have papers in the USA," another video is titled. The report says that the woman in the video says she crossed illegally, but having three daughters helped her get protection from deportation, and she ultimately received a work permit.

For another video, the description says, "In the [US] you work hard for your money but crossing the border was worth it. Thanks to my work here, I built a house in Honduras and I will soon be moving back."

Someone else in a separate video is described as having received Reagan-era amnesty and is now a citizen.

"I got papers through amnesty, and now I am a citizen," the person says.

Another video identified the "important role" undocumented immigrants play in construction, while highlighting the money they can make in various occupations. One video gives advice to illegal immigrants if they are owed money at work.

"Wilson Osorio personifies the plague of unelected radical leftist bureaucrats turning this country upside down," American Accountability Foundation President Thomas Jones said in a statement. "Even as he collects his taxpayer-funded salary, Osorio pushes his radical open borders agenda that is endangering the safety, stability and livelihoods of millions of Americans. It is an utter betrayal of the American people. He must be fired immediately."

DHS declined to comment on the official's social media activity.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said federal employees encouraging lawbreaking was a "severe breach of public trust" but connected it to the policies of the Biden administration.

"Unfortunately, this is unsurprising for the Biden-Harris administration and Mayorkas’ DHS, which has worked for four years to destroy America’s borders and invite illegal aliens, including thousands of violent criminals, to our shores," he told Fox News Digital.

"Americans desperately need real leadership in the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and across the federal government."