Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains

Texas authorities have identified a woman's remains 36 years after she went missing in the summer of 1985.

Two hunters came across the woman's remains in December 1985 at the dead end of country road 59 in Pearland and alerted authorities of their discovery the time, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

"During the original investigation, the case was determined to be a homicide and the victim could not be identified," the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday press release.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 6, the sheriff's office received a missing persons DNA report positively identifying the victim as 16-year-old Alisha ‘Lisa’ Marie Cooks, who went missing from Houston more than three decades ago.

Cooks' family provided DNA samples that were uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), which were later matched to Cooks' DNA profile recovered from her remains.

Authorities contacted Cooks' family to share the news of their discovery on Wednesday.

"The family was given some closure as Alisha was identified and found 36 years later," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are still actively investigating the case.