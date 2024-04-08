Texas authorities arrest mother, daughter for allegedly running illegal butt injection operation

Texas law enforcement officials arrested a mother-daughter duo who allegedly operated an illegal butt injection operation, offering to complete the medical procedure for about $6,000.

The Houston Police Department conducted an undercover sting last Wednesday, which led to the arrests of 56-year-old Consuelo Dal Bo and her daughter, 18-year-old Isabella Dal Bo, who were both charged with unlawfully practicing medicine without a license. The mother was also charged with knowingly delivering a controlled substance.

According to court records obtained by FOX 26 in Houston, the mother and daughter were at a short-term rental on Eastern Meadowlark Way, where they offered butt injections for $6,000.

The station reported that the duo was met by undercover officers while operating out of the rental.

The two women planned to inject a brown liquid, which was unlabeled, into the butt, or posterior, of a customer who ended up being an undercover officer during the sting, court records showed.

The documents also note that the mother gave the undercover officer Xanax to relax before the injection procedure.

During the sting operation, officers seized multiple bags of injectables and medical supplies.

The Houston Police Department, which conducted the investigation, encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the duo’s practices to come forward.