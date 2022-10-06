Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas authorities announce major cocaine bust during traffic stop

The drugs had a street value worth more than $1.2 million, DPS said

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich: Drugs, criminals, and illegal migrants are pouring across Secretary Mayorkas’ open border Video

Arizona AG Mark Brnovich: Drugs, criminals, and illegal migrants are pouring across Secretary Mayorkas’ open border

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) criticizes Secretary Mayoraks’ comments on America’s border crisis as a record number of migrants continue to illegally enter the U.S.

Texas law enforcement says it seized 126 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Hidalgo County Wednesday morning. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized the illicit narcotics as part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), a border security initiative launched in March 2021 in response to an increase in illegal border crossings through Texas and Biden’s immigration policies. 

Around 126 pounds of cocaine seized by Texas DPS.

Around 126 pounds of cocaine seized by Texas DPS. (Texas DPS)

A 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck towing a Keystone travel trailer.

A 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck towing a Keystone travel trailer. (Texas DPS)

Anthony William Vasquez of Saginaw, Mich. is charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Anthony William Vasquez of Saginaw, Mich. is charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. (Texas DPS)

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), with assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol, pulled over a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck around 9 a.m. on Jackson Road in McAllen for a traffic violation. The pickup truck was towing a Keystone travel trailer.

BIDEN PARDONING ALL PRIOR FEDERAL OFFENSES OF SIMPLE MARIJUANA POSSESSION

During a vehicle inspection, a Trooper found 55 tape-wrapped bundles containing cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment inside the trailer, DPS said. 

Officers arrested the driver, later identified as 64-year-old Anthony William Vasquez of Saginaw, Michigan. He was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DPS said the drugs have a street value of more than 1.2 million. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 