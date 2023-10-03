Texas 18-year-old on the run, considered 'armed and dangerous' after allegedly shooting juvenile in face

An 18-year-old man is wanted in North Texas after authorities say he shot a juvenile in the face on Sunday.

Ayden Stephen Blair opened fire just before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive, the Watauga Police Department said Monday. Watauga is a suburb of Fort Worth in Tarrant County.

The juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face and rushed to a hospital for treatment. No update on the juvenile’s condition was immediately available.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area but found no sign of Blair.

Blair remains on the run and should be considered "armed and dangerous," police said.

Blair is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence causing serious bodily injury.

No details were provided on Blair’s relationship to the victim, whose age and name were also not immediately released.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Blair’s whereabouts to contact Watauga police at 817-514-5897 or call 911.