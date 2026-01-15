Tesla dealership arsonist learns prison sentence after pleading guilty in Cybertruck torching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The individual who pleaded guilty to Tesla-related arson has been slapped with a five-year prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona.

Ian William Moses, who pleaded guilty last year, was sentenced on Tuesday "by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to 60 months of imprisonment, the mandatory minimum, followed by 36 months of supervised release," the release notes.

"According to court documents, surveillance cameras showed Moses was at the Tesla dealership in Mesa shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, tan ballcap, grey pants, black boots, and a black mask. He also carried a red plastic gas can and a black backpack. While in the Tesla dealership parking lot, Moses was captured on video as he placed fire starter logs next to the dealership building. Moses then poured gasoline onto the starter logs, the building and three Tesla vehicles," the press release explains.

"At around 1:38 a.m., Moses ignited the starter logs, causing a fire that destroyed a silver Tesla Cybertruck. Video shows Moses leaving the dealership on a dark colored bicycle shortly thereafter," the release notes.

There was a spate of anti-Tesla vandalism last year, stemming from backlash to billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk's work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his high-profile alliance with President Donald Trump.

"Arson can never be an acceptable part of American politics. Mr. Moses’ actions endangered the public and first responders and could have easily turned deadly," U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement.

"This five-year sentence reflects the gravity of these crimes and makes clear that politically fueled attacks on Arizona’s communities and businesses will be met with full accountability," Courchaine noted.