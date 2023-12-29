Tennessee worker dies after falling 32 feet at Gatlinburg Convention Center

A union worker has died after falling 32 feet during a project at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA), 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker died after falling while installing lights on the convention center’s ceiling.

The workplace accident happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union (IATSE) No. 197, and had been hired to install lighting for an upcoming event at the convention center.

Emergency personnel responded to a report that a person had fallen from the ceiling in the Great Hall area of the convention center.

TOSHA is investigating the death and has sent personnel to investigate the workplace fatality.

"To ensure the investigation's integrity, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident," the administration said. "When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee."

The administration said that the TOSHA investigator typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and conducts interviews with management and employees.

According to TOSHA's website, reports can take up to 10 weeks to complete.

No other information about the death has been released by TOSHA.

A Christian youth conference was scheduled to take place at the convention center from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Gatlinburg Police Department and the IATSE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.