Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee

Tennessee worker dies after falling 32 feet at Gatlinburg Convention Center

The man fell in the convention center's Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-high ceiling

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Dramatic rescue caught on video as man saves kitten hanging from building ledge Video

Dramatic rescue caught on video as man saves kitten hanging from building ledge

A kitten was spotted hanging from a tall building ledge in Wuhan, China. A man stood beneath the small cat and waited for it to fall before catching it in his jacket. See the stunning moments caught on camera.

A union worker has died after falling 32 feet during a project at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA), 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker died after falling while installing lights on the convention center’s ceiling.

The workplace accident happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union (IATSE) No. 197, and had been hired to install lighting for an upcoming event at the convention center.

‘AFTER SCHOOL SATAN CLUB’ DRAWS CONCERN FROM TENNESSEE PARENTS: ‘FIND SOMEWHERE ELSE’

Gatlinburg Convention Center

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights on the convention center’s ceiling. (Google Maps)

Gatlinburg Convention Center

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-high ceiling. (Google Maps)

Emergency personnel responded to a report that a person had fallen from the ceiling in the Great Hall area of the convention center.

TOSHA is investigating the death and has sent personnel to investigate the workplace fatality.

"To ensure the investigation's integrity, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident," the administration said. "When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee."

UNION PROTESTERS BLOW CIGARETTE SMOKE AT NJ LAWMAKERS AS ATLANTIC CITY SMOKING BAN REMAINS IN LIMBO

The administration said that the TOSHA investigator typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and conducts interviews with management and employees.

According to TOSHA's website, reports can take up to 10 weeks to complete.

Gatlinburg Convention Center

Jeffrey Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information about the death has been released by TOSHA.

A Christian youth conference was scheduled to take place at the convention center from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Gatlinburg Police Department and the IATSE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.