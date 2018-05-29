Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Tennessee woman indicted for 'false' report that a man sexually assaulted her

By Fox 17 Nashville | Fox News
A Tennessee woman was indicted over her claim a man sexually assaulted her in his home, Fox 17 reported. Investigators said the alleged assault never happened.

A Macon County, Tenn., woman has been indicted for filing a fake sexual assault report.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says 24-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth filed a report with police accusing a Jamestown man of sexually assaulting her while at his home in December 2016.

Investigators found the alleged assault never took place. A Fentress County Grand Jury indicted Suddarth on one count of filing a false report.

Tuesday morning, Suddarth turned herself in to police and she was booked into the Fentress County Jail on $2,500 bond.

This story first appeared on Fox 17.