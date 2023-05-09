Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee woman drives truck into Nashville store after fight with boyfriend, charged with attempted murder

Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, allegedly drove pickup truck through Family Dollar in Nashville to locate victim

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Tennessee woman is facing attempted murder charges after driving a pickup truck through a Family Dollar store in Nashville on Monday following a fight with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, got into an argument with her boyfriend in the parking lot of the shop on Clifton Avenue before plowing the truck into the store, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Bradley was "attempting to locate the victim" when she rammed into the building and drove around the store, police said.

Police said Bradley fled from the scene after the crash, WSMV-TV reported. Officers caught up with Bradley a short time later and took her into custody.

Tasha Marie Bradley mugshot

Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism. Bradley is accused of ramming her pickup truck through a Family Dollar store in Nashville after an argument with her boyfriend on Monday. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

Police released photos of the store's interior showing broken glass, damaged shelving and merchandise strewn about the floor. The cost of the damages was not immediately known.

shattered glass inside Family Dollar store

No estimate on the damages to the Family Dollar store was immediately provided. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

The circumstances leading to the argument between Bradley and her boyfriend were unclear.

Family Dollar store

Tasha Marie Bradley allegedly tried to locate the victim when she drove the pickup truck through the building on Clifton Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

No injuries were immediately reported.

Bradley was also charged with aggravated assault and felony vandalism.