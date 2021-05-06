Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee teen charged with two murders, arrested with seven guns in his car

One murder was 'in retaliation for comments [the victim] had made against a gang'

By Paul Best | Fox News
Nashville police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday and charged him with two murders that took place in December and November of last year. 

The teen allegedly had seven guns in his car when he was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night, including three handguns and four long guns. 

Nashville police say they arrested a 17-year-old with seven guns in his car Wednesday and charged him with two murders that were committed late last year. 

Nashville police accused the teen of shooting and killing 34-year-old Alexander Presley while sitting in his car outside his home on Nov. 16. Another suspect was also involved in that shooting.

A month later, Nashville police say that the teen and another 16-year-old shot and killed 22-year-old Lee Turner outside a bus station. 

The other teen, who was arrested a day after the shooting in December, said they killed Lee "in retaliation for comments he had made against a gang," according to police. 

