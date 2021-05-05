Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew: Husband charged with murder nearly one year after disappearance

The husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the woman’s disappearance and presumed death just shy of one year ago, according to a local report.

Barry Morphew was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, according to FOX 21 News reporter Lauren Scharf.

Suzanne's sister-in-law Jena Moorman declined to speak with Fox News on Wednesday regarding the development, calling it a "private family matter."

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day ‒ May 10, 2020. Officials said they were told she left for a bike ride and never returned.

On May 17, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video on Facebook pleading for whoever took Suzanne to bring her back.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you," Barry said in the video. "No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, previously told Dr. Phil that he suspected her husband might be behind her disappearance.

Moorman told Dr. Phil he thought Morphew was "abducted, and in this case, murdered."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think she was taken to a second location, I think it happened at home," he said, adding that "based on the behaviors and things that happened," he thought her husband was behind it. "And I pray it's not."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.