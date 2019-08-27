Tennessee man steals ambulance from hospital, crashes into police cruiser, investigators say

A Tennessee man stole an ambulance from a hospital, crashed into a police vehicle, then drove into the woods before he was caught, police say.

Police said Renny McMahon, 50, stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville around 10:20 p.m. Monday shortly after he reportedly created a disturbance. Police did not provide details about the alleged disturbance, nor did they say why McMahon was at the hospital.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said authorities used GPS to track the ambulance to the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, just south of downtown.

Police said an officer drove behind the ambulance for a short amount of time before McMahon stopped the vehicle in the middle of the street, put the ambulance in reverse and crashed into the police vehicle.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a nearby hospital, police said.

After striking the police vehicle, the statement said McMahon drove into the woods nearby. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and hospitalized after he reportedly crashed the ambulance into trees.

A spokeswoman for Rutherford County EMS told Fox News’ the incident was under investigation.

WKRN-TV reported that an ambulance crew had been unloading a patient at the hospital, only to find that the ambulance had been stolen when they returned to where they had left the vehicle.