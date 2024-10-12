Expand / Collapse search
US

Tennessee State University shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 9 injured: police

A 24-year-old died during the shooting, police said

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and wounding several others.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced that the fatal shooting took place shortly before a homecoming football game started at approximately 5:10 p.m. TSU faced Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

"Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North," police wrote on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. "The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals."

Nashville Shooting Scene

Multiple people were shot in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday. (Metro Nashville PD)

In an update, police said that a 24-year-old male had died and that there were 10 confirmed victims.

"At this point, there are 10 victims that have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased," MNPD Public Information Officer Brooke Reese said during a briefing. 

"Five of them were transported from the Nashville Fire Department to local hospitals," she said. "Five others were dropped off by private vehicles."

Police outside scene

At least one person was killed during the shooting in Nashville, Tenn., authorities say. (WZTV)

Reese said that three non-critical victims were juveniles and were transported to a nearby children's hospital.

She highlighted that at least one of the injured was suspected to have been involved in the gunfire.

Police at scene

Nashville police are actively investigating the shooting near TSU. (WZTV)

Fox News Digital reached out to MNPD for additional details.

