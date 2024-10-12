Tennessee State University shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 9 injured: police

A suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and wounding several others.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced that the fatal shooting took place shortly before a homecoming football game started at approximately 5:10 p.m. TSU faced Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

"Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North," police wrote on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. "The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals."

KENTUCKY SHERIFF SEEN IN FOOTAGE SHOOTING AT JUDGE IN SHOCKING PRELIMINARY HEARING

In an update, police said that a 24-year-old male had died and that there were 10 confirmed victims.

"At this point, there are 10 victims that have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased," MNPD Public Information Officer Brooke Reese said during a briefing.

"Five of them were transported from the Nashville Fire Department to local hospitals," she said. "Five others were dropped off by private vehicles."

Reese said that three non-critical victims were juveniles and were transported to a nearby children's hospital.

PHILADELPHIA NURSE STRUCK BY VEHICLE DROPPING OFF GUNSHOT VICTIM AT HOSPITAL: POLICE

She highlighted that at least one of the injured was suspected to have been involved in the gunfire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to MNPD for additional details.