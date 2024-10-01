Kentucky sheriff seen in footage shooting at judge in shocking preliminary hearing

Shocking video showing the killing of a Kentucky judge in his chambers was played during a court hearing for the ex-sheriff who is charged in the murder.

The short video clip was presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing for Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines showed the shocking moments that he allegedly opened fire on 54-year-old District Judge Kevin Mullins on Sept. 19.

The video, with no audio, showed a man identified by police as Stines pulling out a gun and shooting the judge as he sat at his desk. The man walked around the desk, pointed the gun at the judge — who had fallen to the floor — and fired again.

The emotions of individuals in the courtroom were palpable, with some audibly moaning and crying.

Mullins died from multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper testified Tuesday.

Stines entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder at his arraignment last week and is being held in another Kentucky county.

Stamper said that Stines and Mullins had amicably eaten lunch with a group prior to the shooting and no witnesses observed any anger in their conversation.

"I was told that the judge made a statement to Mickey about, ‘Do we need to meet private in my chambers?’" Stamper said, adding that he didn’t know what it was about.

Stamper said that while he was not directly aware of any prior relationship between the pair, he did say that he had "heard things" regarding a lawsuit involving the sheriff’s office.

Stines had been deposed in a lawsuit filed by two women, one of whom alleged a deputy sheriff forced her to have sex inside Mullins’ chambers for six months in exchange for staying out of jail.

The lawsuit accused the now-former sheriff of "deliberate indifference in failing to adequately train and supervise" the deputy.

A handful of people were in a room next to Mullins’ chambers when the shots rang out. Stines was in custody by the time he arrived at the courthouse, Stamper said.

Stamper said Stines was "mostly calm" by the time he arrived at the shooting scene. "Basically, all he said was, ‘Treat me fair,’" Stamper said.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Rupert Wilhoit III determined probable cause exists to believe Stines committed the crime, allowing the case to go to a grand jury to decide whether to indict Stines.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Stines could face the death penalty.

