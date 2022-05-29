Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee shooting incident: Multiple victims injured in Chattanooga area, police say

Chattanooga Police said the victims are in their teens or up to 20 years old

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Tennessee said a shooting incident in the Downtown Chattanooga area has left multiple people injured.

The exact number of victims is not yet known at this time but the Chattanooga Police Department said victims are believed to be young and in their teens or up to 20 years old, WTVC reported.

The CPD officers also speculated the victims of the shooting may have been bystanders as large groups of juveniles were spotted in the area and the victims are not believed to have been directly involved in the incident, according to the report.

A kayak ramp at Coolidge Park in the North Shore neighborhood of Chattanooga, Tenn. The Walker Street Bridge crosses the Tennessee River and leads to downtown. 

One person of interest has been detained and police said there is no further threat to the public.

Police lights.

However, officers are encouraging residents to avoid traveling in the area amid the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing situation.