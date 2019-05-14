Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee prisoner moved to 'death watch' ahead of execution

FILE - This undated file image released by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Don Johnson. Pressure from religious leaders for Tennessee's governor to grant mercy to the death row inmate mounted on Monday, May 13, 2019, as the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider an appeal that could have delayed his upcoming execution. Johnson's petition for clemency has centered on his religious conversion and Christian ministry to other prisoners. He is scheduled to be executed Thursday, May 16 for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee death row inmate Don Johnson has been moved to death watch ahead of his scheduled Thursday execution.

The 68-year-old was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson.

Several religious leaders have urged Gov. Bill Lee to grant Johnson clemency. They include the president of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which Johnson is a member. Supporters say Johnson experienced a religious conversion and now ministers to other prisoners.

Lee said on Tuesday he is weighing the clemency request and will announce his decision soon.

According to the state Correction Department, during death watch an inmate is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber and kept under 24-hour observation with limited visitation.