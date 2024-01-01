Tennessee police wrangle wayward beaver out of hospital on Christmas Day

A Tennessee police department released video of its officers capturing a wild beaver in an unlikely place – a hospital on Christmas Day.

The Bartlett Police Department published video of the bizarre incident on Instagram Wednesday. A hospital operator at Saint Francis Hospital called police after being alerted to the animal.

"You guys asked for the body cam footage from the St. Francis Beaver Wranglers so… ask and ye shall receive," the Bartlett Police Department wrote in an Instagram caption. The police department also included 911 call audio.

"I didn't know who to call, so I thought maybe you might help me," the hospital employee told police. "[A nurse] wanted me to call animal control because there is a beaver in the lobby of the hospital."

"A beaver?" the police operator asked. "Well, if it's inside the…"

"Yeah, it's inside the hospital in the lobby," the caller said.

"Oh, my God. That's so weird," the police operator laughed. "Let me see what I can do. I'll call the lieutenant… maybe they can wrangle it and get it outside."

In footage that was humorously edited, can-can music was playing as an officer attempted to wrangle the skittish beaver into a cart with a stick. The animal kept ducking under furniture.

The beaver eventually relented and went into the cart. It was wheeled outside and dropped off in a nearby stream.

"The beaver has been given a 6-10 return to the water's edge," a police officer is heard saying in the video.