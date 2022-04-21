Tennessee plans its first post-COVID inmate execution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee is planning on its first execution post-pandemic, with several more to come.

Oscar Smith, 72, is set for execution for the murder of his wife and her children in 1989. Smith is expected to be killed by lethal injection. Gov. Bill Lee has refused to intervene and has allowed the execution to proceed.

"After thorough consideration of Oscar Smith’s request for clemency and an extensive review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening," the governor wrote.

Smith will be held on death watch until his execution, staying in a cell near to the lethal injection chamber. He will also be under 24 hour surveillance.

Smith has maintained that he is innocent, denying any role in the murder of his family. He previously sued to be executed via firing squad but was denied his request. Smith told the court that the firing squad would be less painful.

Smith has reportedly cooperated with the impending execution. The convicted murder er selected his final meal request Tuesday, according to authorities.

"Death row inmate Oscar Smith has selected a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal," the Tennessee Department of Corrections said.