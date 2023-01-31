Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee officials probing house fire that left 4 children, 1 adult dead

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation hasn't released any information

Associated Press
Tennessee officials are investigating the deaths of four children and one adult in a home that was destroyed by fire, authorities said.

The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the Union County community of Luttrell, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister told WVLT-TV. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the five fatalities.

Four children and one adult were dead in a Tennessee house fire on Saturday afternoon. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing this incident.  

Union County Director of Schools Gregory Clay said additional counselors would be available for students and that the small community would support one another.

Further information about the fire hasn't been released. The TBI continues to work with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.