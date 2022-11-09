Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody

Tennessee authorities have arrested two people in connection with Chelsie Walker's disappearance and death

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Tennessee authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the disappearance and death of Chelsie Walker, a mom of two.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones announced the arrests in a Sunday Facebook post and said charges against the individuals are forthcoming, but he has not released new information since.

The Madisonville Police Department said Walker, 24, was last seen at a Walmart in Madison on Oct. 29. Walker's Facebook profile lists one of her jobs as an online grocery pickup worker at Walmart.

Monroe County detectives "later gathered evidence that Chelsie Walker was last seen at a residence in Tellico Plains, Tennessee," Jones said in his Facebook post.

Tennessee authorities discovered Chelsie Walker's remains on Nov. 6 — days after she was last seen on Oct. 29.

Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Madisonville PD located the 24-year-old mother's remains "in a remote area in Monroe County," Jones said.

Friends and acquaintances of Walker remembered her as a kind and loving woman who cared deeply for her children. 

Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Madisonville PD located the 24-year-old mother's remains 'in a remote area in Monroe County.' 

In a Sept. 26 Facebook post, Walker shared a Bible verse that reflects on death from Psalm 23:4: "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For you are with me; your rod [and] your staff, they comfort me."

It is unclear how Walker vanished or how the two individuals in custody are involved in her disappearance and death.

Detectives are still investigating Walker's mysterious death.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.