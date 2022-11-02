Expand / Collapse search
Florida deputies searching for mother, daughter last tracked in North Carolina

Jacqueline Shivers and her daughter Ariyah are believed to be traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry

Pilar Arias
Deputies in Florida are searching for a mother and daughter who did not show up for work and school Monday.

Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate 11DDIM, Volusia Sheriff's Office says. 

The pair visited a family member in Fairfax, Virginia, last Wednesday, deputies said. However, they left and were last tracked in North Carolina. 

Friends and family are concerned about the well-being of the two. They may be returning to Florida. 

Photos of Jacqueline Shivers and the car she is believed to be driving.  (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

If you see them, please contact Detective Barrett via email at DBarrett@vcso.us regarding case no. 22-20926. You can also call the non-emergency number at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.