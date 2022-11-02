Florida deputies searching for mother, daughter last tracked in North Carolina

Deputies in Florida are searching for a mother and daughter who did not show up for work and school Monday.

Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate 11DDIM, Volusia Sheriff's Office says.

The pair visited a family member in Fairfax, Virginia, last Wednesday, deputies said. However, they left and were last tracked in North Carolina.

Friends and family are concerned about the well-being of the two. They may be returning to Florida.

If you see them, please contact Detective Barrett via email at DBarrett@vcso.us regarding case no. 22-20926. You can also call the non-emergency number at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.