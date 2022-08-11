Tennessee middle school teacher indicted after allegedly exposing himself in classroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A middle school teacher in Tennessee has been indicted after allegedly exposing himself inside a classroom as well as masturbating in the boys' restroom at the school.

John Nolan Keathley, 53, was indicted by a grand jury after being accused of "intentionally engaging in masturbation or self stimulation" inside an assigned classroom, as well as masturbating inside a boys' restroom at the school, according to FOX 17.

Keathley was indicted on five counts of sexual misconduct.

The incidents took place between the months of March and May at Greenbrier Middle School in Greenbrier, Tennessee.

The grand jury also indicted the 53-year-old man for engaging in sexual contact and "exposing his penis" where students were present at the school, court documents state.

Robertson County Schools told FOX 17 that Keathley was suspended without pay when school officials became aware of the investigation by law enforcement officials into his actions, but didn't add any other comment.

Keathley was released by the Robertson County Detention Center on July 30 after posting bond.