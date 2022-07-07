Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide outside a bar

Tennessee college students Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed at the Dogwood bar

Associated Press
A Tennessee man who was convicted in two stabbing deaths outside a bar in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Dalton sentenced Michael Mosley on Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences as well as a 40-year sentence for attempted murder and a year for assault, news outlets reported.

Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in March in the stabbing deaths.

The attempted murder count involves the stabbing of another man who was left blind in one eye.

College students Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were killed Dec. 21, 2019, at The Dogwood bar.

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.