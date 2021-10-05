Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man charged with kidnapping, raping woman who mistook him for ride-share driver

Victim and a male friend jumped into suspect's pickup truck after leaving Nashville bar on May 24

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman who mistakenly got into his pickup truck in downtown Nashville, believing he was a ride-share driver, authorities said Monday.

Randall C. Johnson, 49, was identified as the man who picked up the woman and her male friend after they left a downtown bar around 2:45 a.m. on May 24, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

After the pair mistakenly jumped into Johnson’s black Chevy pickup truck, he drove them to a short-term rental on 9th Avenue North, police said in a news release at the time of the incident. 

Johnson is accused of driving the woman to a remote area and sexually assaulting her.

Johnson is accused of driving the woman to a remote area and sexually assaulting her. (Metro Nashville Police Department )

When the male friend got out of the truck and attempted to help the victim from the vehicle, police said that Johnson sped away with the woman still inside.

"The victim reported that the suspect drove her to a field some thirty minutes away and sexually assaulted her before driving back to Nashville where he dropped her off," police said at the time. 

After months of investigating, a citizen’s tip helped authorities identify Johnson as the suspect, police told FOX17 Nashville.

Johnson faces multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

