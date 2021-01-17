Tennessee man arrested in connection to Capitol riot thanks to incriminating social media posts

A Tennesee man was arrested on Saturday in connection to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

According to charging documents from the Department of Justice, Jack Jesse Griffith, who also uses the name Juan Bibiano on Facebook and the "Liberty Dragon" account on Twitter, has been indentified through incriminating social media posts obtained by the FBI which appear to show Griffith celebrating the breach while inside the Capitol Crypt--the columned, circular space one floor below the Rotunda.

In a Facebook post, Juan Bibiano, aka Griffith, appears to be wearing a red MAGA hat, clear glasses, a blue jacket, two distinctive light colored necklaces, and is holding a closed fist in the air while standing in the Crypt.

"I hate to be that guy, but The New World Order beat us," another post reads, according to the FBI. "Trump was our greatest champion, and it still wasn’t enough. He tried his very best. He did so much, but he’s one man. Now, the democrats will endlessly investigate and come up with some phony charge to arrest him. Imagine watching our HERO escorted out in cuffs."

"I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse," Bibiano adds.

Law enforcement also identified a permalink in a Google search containing text stating, "All going to D.C. THE CAVALRY IS COMING!!!!"

Griffith also references Matthew Blesdoe, a Memphis man who has also been charged for his alleged involvement in the siege, writing "Follow my bro I just met @theessentialmattbledsoe #WildProtest #washingtondc #MAGA"

In addition, Griffith is seen wearing the same distinctive necklaces in the profile picture for the "Liberty Dragon" Twitter account.

His identity was corroborated by authorities after the social media photos were compared to his Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles photograph.

Griffith is charged with entering a restricted building and disrupting government business.