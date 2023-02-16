Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee mall shooting leaves one in 'critical condition,' 2 hospitalized: police

Memphis police say that the scene is secure after three people were injured after a mall shooting

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Police Chief Peter Pacillas said an off-duty officer responded within minutes to the El Paso mall shooting Video

Police Chief Peter Pacillas said an off-duty officer responded within minutes to the El Paso mall shooting

El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas said an off-duty officer initially responded to the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall. He was joined by officers from the El Paso Police Department, the Texas DPS, Border Patrol and the local FBI. (Credit: KFOX)

Police in Memphis, Tennessee responded to a mall after reports of shots fired which left three people injured.

According to the Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at 4:51 p.m. on Thursday at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on 2700 N. Germantown Parkway in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS COPS REPORTEDLY GAVE TYRE NICHOLS 71 COMMANDS IN 13 MINUTES: ‘SO FAR OUT OF THE NORM’  

Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings on September 7, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings on September 7, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

In a press release, police shared that one male shooting victim was in "critical condition" and was transported to Regional One Hospital. The second male victim and a third female victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Police shared that they were both in stable condition following the incident.

Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a fight between two parties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memphis Police shared that the area is secure following the shooting and that it is unknown if the suspects and victims knew each other previously.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 