Tennessee house fire leaves 4 dead, 2 injured, including child

Four people were killed and two others were injured after a fire roared through a Tennesee home late Sunday, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 11 p.m. in Collierville, located about 30 miles east of Memphis, according to FOX13.

The Collierville Professional Firefighters Association confirmed four people died in the fire.

"Praying for these families & our brother firefighters on the scene," the group tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner told The Commercial Appeal that it took about an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control, and no alarms were heard coming from the home as they arrived at the scene.

Collierville Fire Chief Buddy Billings told FOX13 that three teenagers and a mother, 46, were killed during the fire.

Two boys and a girl, ages 14, 15, 17 were among the dead, he added.

A 49-year-old man and his son were taken to the hospital. Fire investigators told FOX13 he was suffering from smoke inhalation and he fell out of a two-story window. His son, 13, was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Billings added that the state fire marshal’s office is sending two investigators to help with the official probe.