Tennessee high school student 'stepped up,' helps senior cross busy street

A high school student in Tennessee is being praised after helping a senior citizen cross a busy road.

The Maryville Police Department said Friday on Facebook that an officer on patrol witnessed the act of kindness.

"This. Guy. Right. Here!!!!," the department shared.

According to police, the motorcycle cop was driving along West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, about 17 miles south of Knoxville.

A photo released by the department captures the good deed.

"He saw someone in need and stepped up," police wrote of the kind-hearted teenager. "Well done!"

