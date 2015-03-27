Tennessee Dog Missing for 3 Months Turns Up in Michigan

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- A Jack Russell terrier is heading home to Tennessee after turning up about 500 miles away in a Michigan backyard.

The Michigan Humane Society says someone recently found Petey in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. During their examination of Petey, the Human Society found a microchip that matched the 4-year-old dog to owner Jim Arrighi, in Erin, Tenn.

Petey had been missing since July, and it's not known how he ended up in Michigan.

A Humane Society volunteer was planning to drive Petey home on Wednesday.