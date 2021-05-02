Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee deck collapse: At least 11 injured, critically

The county’s buildings department is looking into the matter

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A deck collapsed at a restaurant in Tennessee on Saturday, resulting in 11 people being hospitalized, including two with critical injuries, reports said.

Amy Maxwell, who is part of the Hamilton County Emergency Management, told News Channel 9 that people were at the Zois Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy celebrating a birthday. She told the station that witnesses told her that the party was taking a group photo when the deck gave out.

The report, citing witnesses, said that some fell about two stories but noted that the information was not provided by officials from the county. The incident reportedly occurred at about 4 p.m. Reports indicated that as many as 40 people may have been on the deck at the time that it collapsed.

WRCB TV reported that the county’s buildings department is looking into the matter.

