Tennessee 2-year-old accidentally shoots brother: police

The 13-year-old brother suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A two-year-old Tennessee boy accidentally shot his brother in their Chattanooga home on Saturday, according to authorities.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the toddler reportedly shot his 13-year-old brother at a home in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue.

Police responded to the home and discovered the teenage boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, WVTC reported.

The 13-year-old was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Police said the 2-year-old boy had found a firearm in the home and accidentally shot his teenage brother.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.