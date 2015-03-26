Teens allegedly attack man who asked them to be quiet on NYC subway

A wolf pack of drunken young women “acting stupid” on a downtown No. 6 train in Manhattan stabbed a 63-year-old man early today — for having had the nerve to ask them to pipe down, police said.

The man was on his way to work at about 6:15 a.m. when he was attacked as the train entered the East 23rd Street station, a law-enforcement source told The Post.

“The eight females were acting stupid. He just told them, ‘Relax. Calm down,’ ” another source said.

Instead, one stabbed him in the left shoulder. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The women were arrested as they exited the 23rd Street subway station near Gramer¬cy Park. Seven of them, ages 17 to 20, were charged with gang assault, disorderly conduct, riot¬ing, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and felony assault. A 15-year-old girl was not charged. Cops added that they recovered a knife.

Click for more from the New York Post.