Teen’s alleged theft of $75G Maserati part of trend in tony suburb, police say

Greenwich, Conn., a tony suburb of New York City, saw car thefts double to 79 in 2017 over 2016, – and the trend has continued into 2018, according to police.

Most recently, a 14-year-old boy was charged this month with stealing a $75,000 Maserati Levante. The sports car was reported missing March 31 from the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, and police traveled to Waterbury last Friday to make the arrest.

The circumstances of how police tracked down the teen were unclear.

The unidentified teen was charged with Burglary 3 and Larceny 1, the Greenwich Free Press reported.

During the same weekend that the Maserati was stolen, a Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic was stolen from Greenwich’s Riverside neighborhood. The car had been left in a driveway with the keys inside, the Free Press reported.

That same night an Audi and a Ford Explorer also were stolen, the report said.

Cars thefts over the summer included four on one night in June and another stolen by a 15-year-old in August, the Free Press reported.

Click here for more from the Greenwich Free Press.