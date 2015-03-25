Teen with meth-laced drink dies at San Diego-area border crossing

Officials say a 16-year-old boy died after drinking a liquid laced with methamphetamine at a San Diego-area border crossing.

U-T San Diego reported Tuesday that the teen had two containers of liquid when he walked from the Mexico side into the port of entry Monday night.

He was detained by Customs and Border Protection officers who were suspicious when he said the liquid was juice.

San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings says the officers took the teen to an inspection area, where he drank some of the liquid.

Hastings says the teen told the officers he drank a chemical and felt sick.

Hastings says the officers called paramedics and the boy died at a hospital. His identity has not been released.

Hastings says the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine.