Anna Kepner’s cruise ship death: New Florida subpoenas could offer clues into homicide investigation

As federal investigators approach six weeks with no public updates in the homicide investigation of 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner, a new round of subpoenas in Florida family court may offer a glimpse into the case.

The subpoenas, filed by attorneys for Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Kepner, indicate that witnesses from both the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Temple Christian School, where Anna was a student, have been ordered to appear at a Wednesday afternoon custody hearing in Viera, Florida.

According to the filings, those subpoenaed include DCF investigator Glora Thomas, along with Temple Christian School staff members Gabi Brunner, Karen Ross and Rich Brunner, who were each directed to produce records involving several of the Hudson and Kepner children.

The latest activity comes as federal authorities continue to investigate Anna’s death aboard the Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7, after she was found under the bed in her stateroom she shared with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother. Her death has been ruled a homicide by mechanical asphyxia.

Criminal defense attorney and Fox News Contributor Donna Rotunno previously told Fox News Digital that the silence from investigators may reflect the complexity of a case if the potential perpetrator’s family live under the same roof.

"It is odd we haven’t heard anything," Rotunno said. "But I think there’s a reason for it. When you’re dealing with essentially one family, authorities have to be careful about what they put out there. You don’t want to tip off what’s going on when your victim’s family and your perpetrator’s family are in the same house."

Rotunno said Anna’s cause of death may also be contributing to the silence.

"They may not know if they can prove what happened yet," she said. "Mechanical asphyxia could be argued as accidental or something that went too far. Investigators may still be sorting out what the evidence supports."

Despite the unusual posture, an emergency custody hearing on Dec. 5 yielded the most substantive developments since the cruise ship death.

During that hearing, Shauntel’s attorney, Millicent Athanason, noted that Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother may soon face state or federal charges.

"We’re not sure what the FBI is going to do," Athanason said. "Whether he’s going to be charged federally or whether they’re going to turn it over to the state."

Shauntel and Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, have referred to the 16-year-old in court filings as a "suspect" and the subject of an FBI investigation. Federal authorities have not announced a suspect or charges.

Athanason told the court the teen is currently staying with a relative as investigators await "psychological and psychiatric" test results, saying that "they don’t know at this time how long that child is going to be at her relative’s house."

The FBI declined to comment on Athanason’s remarks.

During the previous family court hearing, Shauntel testified that the 16-year-old had been diagnosed with ADHD and was taking medication for insomnia, which she said he had skipped for two nights on the cruise.

Testimony from Anna’s older stepbrother, 18-year-old Andrew Hudson, introduced new allegations of volatility in the household. Andrew said that he was placed in a chokehold and restrained in a vehicle by Shauntel and Christopher.

Thomas Hudson, Shauntel’s ex-husband and the father of her youngest daughter, also testified, arguing that his 9-year-old child may be at risk under Shauntel’s supervision in the wake of Anna’s death. He accused Christopher of interfering with custody exchanges.

The judge found no emergency requiring a change in custody but noted possible contempt issues that will be addressed at Wednesday’s hearing.

DCF was ordered to produce years of intake notes, medical records and investigative files related to the family, dating back to 2007, ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s hearing.

Temple Christian School personnel were asked to produce attendance records, behavior reports and academic documentation for two of the Hudson children.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Moore Justice Center.