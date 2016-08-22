Teen who fathered teacher's baby gets $6 million from school

A former student who fathered a child with his onetime teacher will receive a $6 million settlement from a California school district.

Vince Finaldi, an attorney for the former Redlands high school student, announced the deal Friday.

Lawyers for the former student had sued, alleging that Redlands Unified School officials knew of his relationship with Laura Whitehurst and failed to warn his family.

Whitehurst gave birth in 2014 after a yearlong affair that began when the boy was 16. The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2b5VKgI ) that she shares custody of the child with the former student, who's now 21.

Whitehurst, now 29, pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with three former students.

She served six months in jail and registered as a sex offender.

