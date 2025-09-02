Teen prank turns deadly in Dem-run city, homeowner facing murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston, Texas man was charged with murder after allegedly killing an 11-year-old who played a "ding-dong ditch" prank.

Officials in Houston said 42-year-old Gonzalo Leon Jr. was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Julian Guzman, 11, on Saturday, as he was running away. Guzman was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Guzman rang doorbells of several homes in the area before running away, the officials said. One witness told police that Guzman was running from a house after ringing a doorbell just before he was allegedly shot.

Leon Jr. was detained at the scene but was later released. He was arrested by Houston Police Department's SWAT team on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

According to FOX 4, police didn't have reason to believe the suspect acted in self-defense.

"In my opinion, it doesn’t look like any type of self-defense. It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge," said Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Cass.

A similar incident took place in Frisco, Texas on July 28 when Damon Wolfe, 58, allegedly shot at a group of teenagers who were participating in the "ding-dong ditch" prank, officials said.

Wolfe was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.