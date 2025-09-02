Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Teen prank turns deadly in Dem-run city, homeowner facing murder charge

Police say shooting doesn't appear to be self-defense as victim was running away from house

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Texas 11-year-old shot and killed after 'ding dong ditch' prank Video

Texas 11-year-old shot and killed after 'ding dong ditch' prank

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on news of an 11-year-old boy being shot and killed after a 'ding dong ditch' prank and a slew of new Texas laws now in effect. 

A Houston, Texas man was charged with murder after allegedly killing an 11-year-old who played a "ding-dong ditch" prank.

Officials in Houston said 42-year-old Gonzalo Leon Jr. was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Julian Guzman, 11, on Saturday, as he was running away. Guzman was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Guzman rang doorbells of several homes in the area before running away, the officials said. One witness told police that Guzman was running from a house after ringing a doorbell just before he was allegedly shot.

Leon Jr. was detained at the scene but was later released. He was arrested by Houston Police Department's SWAT team on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Booking picture of Gonzalo Leon Jr.

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, was charged with murder. (City of Houston)

According to FOX 4, police didn't have reason to believe the suspect acted in self-defense.

"In my opinion, it doesn’t look like any type of self-defense. It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge," said Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Cass.

A picture of 11-year-old Julian Guzman

A makeshift memorial for 11-year-old Julian Guzman, who was shot and killed during a doorbell prank, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A similar incident took place in Frisco, Texas on July 28 when Damon Wolfe, 58, allegedly shot at a group of teenagers who were participating in the "ding-dong ditch" prank, officials said. 

Texas house

A home is shown Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Houston, near the location where 11-year-old Julian Guzman was shot and killed during a doorbell prank, according to police. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Wolfe was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
