Baltimore police conducting homicide investigation after mass shooting victim dies from injuries

One of the six victims of a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, has died, police confirmed.

The victim, only identified as a 38-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries this morning, the Baltimore Police Department told Fox News Digital, adding that the case is now a homicide investigation.

On Saturday at around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues, finding six victims — four males and two females, including a 5-year-old girl, who was shot in the hand.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the child's injury does not appear to be serious.

The remaining victims are a 23-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 52-year-old man. All the remaining victims "are believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries," police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Worley said at a news briefing it appeared people were hanging out outside when a gunman opened fire.

Police did not suggest any possible motive for the shooting. and so far they have not apprehended any suspects

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may provide information via the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

