Teen missing more than 4 months found hundreds of miles away in sex offender's home

A 16-year-old Missouri girl who had been missing since December was found alive nearly 700 miles away in a registered sex offender's home.

Officers from the Fort Collins Police Department were led to a Colorado home April 15 after receiving a tip through the missing teen's Instagram account, which had been dormant since she was reported missing Dec. 6, 2024, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 9NEWS.

On April 16, investigators determined her account was accessed from an IP address at a home where 44-year-old Maximilian Bondrescu lived.

Due to Bondrescu being a registered sex offender, investigators got a warrant and went to his home April 18, officials said.

Bondrescu denied to officers that there was a girl inside the home, but she was later found hiding in a closet, the affidavit said.

"The house was searched, and the missing juvenile was located inside. Bondrescu is currently a registered sexual offender," police shared in a news release on their department Facebook page. Police confirmed Bondrescu was booked into Larimer County Jail and is facing a number of charges, including the following:

Class 2 Felony – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Child

Class 3 Felony – Sexual Assault on a Child – Pattern of Abuse

Class 4 Felony – 2nd Degree Assault

Class 5 Felony – False Imprisonment – Minor Locked in Room

Class 1 Misdemeanor – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Incomplete Registration

Class 2 Misdemeanor – Child Abuse

Class 2 Misdemeanor – Harboring a Minor

Class 2 Misdemeanor – Obstructing a Peace Officer

The victim was 15 when she was initially reported missing outside Columbia, Missouri, when school officials notified her father that she was not at school that morning, the affidavit says. He told police that when he got home from work, she was still not home, and he was unable to reach her by phone.

Students at the school had reported the teen had talked about running away to Colorado, according to the affidavit.

The victim, who was not identified due to her age, told investigators she began communicating with Bondrescu in November 2024 on an app called "Boo" but then moved their conversations to Snapchat.

Police said the "investigation revealed that Bondrescu rented a vehicle to drive to Missouri where he met with the juvenile female and then drove her to Colorado."

According to the affidavit, Bondrescu picked her up in the middle of the night and "took a route that avoided any toll roads."

When they arrived in Colorado, the victim told police, Bondrescu wrapped her in a blanket and carried her into the house "so no one would see her." Bondrescu also made her dye her hair and wear a mask and sunglasses if they ever went out, the documents state.

Police added that the victim reported to investigators that she was held against her will, but Bondrescu would sometimes take her out and make her work for his snow removal company, FoCo Sno GO.

While she was forced to work for Bondrescu's company, police said, she was also required to wear a mask while shoveling to conceal her identity and age.

Police are asking any customers who used this company to contact Det. David Guy at 970-416-2026.

"The importance of the work done by the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crime Unit and similar units across the nation play a vital role in helping to keep our children safe," Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky said. "Had it not been for the diligent work of these detectives, the juvenile could have continued to be victimized. Our investigators will now work closely with the district attorney’s office to ensure justice for this child."

Bondrescu is being held on $500,000 bond with his court date scheduled for Monday, May 5, according to Larimer County Jail records.

Fox News Digital reached out to Instagram and did not immediately receive a response.

