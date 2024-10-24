California neighbor saves girl from kidnapping attempt caught on video

Police in Los Angeles are searching for a man who was caught on camera allegedly trying to kidnap a girl walking home from school before a neighbor intervened.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Wilmington area near M Street and Gulf Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a press release. The man, described as a White or Hispanic man possibly in his 20s or 30s, can be seen on video approaching an 11-year-old girl from behind before fondling her inappropriately.

"Hey, leave her alone," Ivonne, a good Samaritan who lives in the area who noticed what was going on, can be heard on video shouting.

Ivonne says the suspect tried to tell her the girl was his niece before taking off, but she did not believe him. She and her brother followed the suspect, but he got away in a gray Nissan Kicks.

TEXAS TEEN ARRESTED 3 MONTHS AFTER SONIC MANAGER SHOT AND KILLED OVER FAKE MONEY PAYMENT

Ivonne, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, told FOX 11 she was grateful to be in the right place at the right time to save the girl, who was believed to have been walking home from Wilmington Middle School.

The suspect's car is described as having a space wheel mounted on the rear passenger side, LAPD said. They also said the suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

LAPD: PARENTS TURN IN THEIR KIDS FOR FLASH MOB ROBBERIES AT 7-ELEVEN STORES

The man is a sexual battery and attempted kidnapping suspect, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Harbor Area detectives at 310-726-7900. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.